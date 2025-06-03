How to turn down the volume and protect wildlife in your yard and garden

In the garden, the start of the growing season means the return of dirt under our fingernails, the scent of freshly spread mulch and the first blooming roses. In my neighborhood, and perhaps yours, it also means an audible onslaught of lawnmowers, leaf blowers and other tools of the landscaper's trade.
From 8 a.m. through at least early afternoon — five or six days every week — the hum of power tools and other machines disrupts my peace. But even more concerning is that my peace pales in importance to that of my property's other residents.
Birds, squirrels, rabbits, frogs, insects and other wildlife are critically affected by human-made noise. They're outdoors right in the middle of what must seem to them a war zone — with no escape. And the battleground noises that surround them aren't merely nuisances; they disrupt the basic instincts the animals' lives depend on.
Instincts such as those that alert them to the presence of predators become masked under the gas-powered cacophony prevalent throughout most of suburbia.
The unnatural sounds can also force birds, bats and insects into changing their feeding, nesting and mating habits, says Kevin Munroe, Long Island Preserve Director for The Nature Conservancy, based in Cold Spring Harbor, New York.
''Quite a few animals communicate primarily through song, and their songs are how they find each other,'' Munroe said. Those with soft and quiet songs, like warblers, small species of owls, bats and some species of crickets, for instance, can be so badly drowned out by noise pollution that ''they literally cannot build families or reproduce,'' he said.
To illustrate the point, Munroe likens the animals' songs to navigation systems.
''Imagine these songs are the birds' roadmaps to each other, and imagine you're using your GPS to get somewhere and all of a sudden it turns off, and that's the only way you can find your family. Now, with it turned off, there's no way you'll find your family. That's what song is like for these animals,'' he said.