The Latest: Ex-Homeland Security official fights back against Trump's investigation order

A former Homeland Security official during President Donald Trump's first administration, who authored an anonymous op-ed sharply critical of the president, is calling on independent government watchdogs to investigate after Trump ordered the department to look into his government service.
Miles Taylor was once chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security and warned in an interview with The Associated Press of the far-reaching implications of Trump's April 9 memorandum.
Here's the latest:
Republican push for proof of citizenship to vote proves a tough sell in the states
President Trump and congressional Republicans have made it a priority this year to require people to prove citizenship before they can register to vote. Turning that aspiration into reality has proved difficult.
Trump's executive order directing a documentary, proof-of-citizenship requirement for federal elections has been blocked by a judge, while federal legislation to accomplish it doesn't appear to have the votes to pass in the Senate. At the same time, state-level efforts have found little success, even in places where Republicans control the legislature and governor's office.
The most recent state effort to falter is in Texas, where a Senate bill failed to gain full legislative approval before lawmakers adjourned Monday. The Texas bill was one of the nation's most sweeping proof-of-citizenship proposals because it would have applied not only to new registrants but also to the state's roughly 18.6 million registered voters.
▶ Read more about proof-of-citizenship voting