The Latest: Ex-Homeland Security official fights back against Trump's investigation order

Miles Taylor, once chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, warned in an interview with The Associated Press of the far-reaching implications of Trump's April 9 memorandum, ''Addressing Risks Associated with an Egregious Leaker and Disseminator of Falsehoods,'' when it comes to suppressing criticism of the president. That memo accused Taylor of concocting stories to sell his book and directed the secretary of Homeland Security and other government agencies to look into Taylor and strip him of any security clearances.