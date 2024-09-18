Alonso and Acuña power Mets past Nationals 10-1 to increase wild card lead

Nationals: All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams (left shoulder) was back in the leadoff spot after missing four games. ... 2B Luis García Jr. exited in the fourth with a sore right wrist. ... RHP Trevor Williams (flexor muscle strain) threw a bullpen and could be reinstated from his minor league rehab assignment to start this weekend in Chicago against the Cubs. ... OF Alex Call (partial tear of plantar fascia) has been taking flyballs at Citi Field. ''If everything goes well, we might possibly send him out on a quick rehab,'' Martinez said. ''I know we're running out of time here, but I would like to get him back and get him in some games.''