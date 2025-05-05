Astros visit the Brewers to start 3-game series

Houston Astros (17-16, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-18, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (2-2, 5.08 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (0-0, 5.14 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, six strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -116, Astros -104; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Houston Astros on Monday to begin a three-game series.
Milwaukee is 10-6 at home and 17-18 overall. The Brewers are 11-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Houston has gone 6-9 on the road and 17-16 overall. The Astros have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.
Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.