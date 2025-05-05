Sports

Astros visit the Brewers to start 3-game series

Houston Astros (17-16, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-18, third in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 8:02AM

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Ronel Blanco (2-2, 5.08 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (0-0, 5.14 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -116, Astros -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Houston Astros on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 10-6 at home and 17-18 overall. The Brewers are 11-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Houston has gone 6-9 on the road and 17-16 overall. The Astros have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has two doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11-for-45 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jose Altuve has three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (knee), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

