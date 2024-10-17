AFC South-leading Texans chase 4th straight victory as they visit Green Bay

The Texans need a victory for their first four-game winning streak since reeling off nine straight wins in 2018. ... Texans RB Joe Mixon had 102 yards rushing with a scoring run and a TD reception against New England in his return after missing three games with an ankle injury. … Texans RB Dameon Pierce had a season-best 76 yards rushing with a touchdown last week after missing four games with a hamstring injury. … Diggs had six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots for his fourth straight game with at least 65 yards receiving. He had 108 yards receiving and a touchdown in his most recent game against Green Bay in 2022 with Buffalo. He has nine TD receptions in 10 games against the Packers. … Texans TE Dalton Schultz had a touchdown reception in his previous game against Green Bay in 2022 with Dallas. … Texans DE Danielle Hunter had a sack and his first forced fumble of the season against the Patriots. He forced two fumbles and had a sack in his previous game at Green Bay in 2023 with Minnesota. … Texans S Calen Bullock had an interception and his first career fumble recovery against New England. He's the only rookie with two interceptions this season. ... The Packers are 10-2 against AFC teams at home during Matt LaFleur's six-year coaching tenure. … The Packers have 1,003 yards rushing this season. That's their highest total through the first six games of a season since 1963, when they had 1,041. … The Packers rank second in the NFL with 55 explosive plays and the Texans are third with 54. An explosive play is defined as a run of 12-plus yards or a pass of 16-plus yards. The Baltimore Ravens have a league-high 59. … The Packers have a league-high 17 takeaways. … Love's 12 TD passes put him in a tie for second place in the league, behind the 15 of Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield. Love ranks that high despite missing two games with a knee injury. … McKinney has a league-leading five interceptions. ... Packers WR Romeo Doubs had his first two touchdown catches of the season against Arizona after serving a one-game suspension. The suspension came after he missed two practices leading up to Green Bay's 24-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.