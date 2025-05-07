Sports

Orioles face the Twins looking to end road losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (13-21, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-20, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
May 7, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Charles Morton (0-6, 9.76 ERA, 2.21 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -150, Orioles +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will attempt to break a four-game road skid when they take on the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 16-20 record overall and a 10-6 record in home games. Twins hitters have a collective .372 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Baltimore has a 5-12 record on the road and a 13-21 record overall. The Orioles are 7-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has five doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 15 for 43 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has seven home runs, 20 walks and 21 RBIs while hitting .246 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 13 for 38 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .281 batting average, 2.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .224 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Harrison Bader: day-to-day (illness), Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (neck), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zachary Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

