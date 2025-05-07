Orioles face the Twins looking to end road losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (13-21, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-20, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Charles Morton (0-6, 9.76 ERA, 2.21 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -150, Orioles +125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will attempt to break a four-game road skid when they take on the Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota has a 16-20 record overall and a 10-6 record in home games. Twins hitters have a collective .372 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.
Baltimore has a 5-12 record on the road and a 13-21 record overall. The Orioles are 7-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.