Inter and Barcelona boosted in attack for their Champions League semifinal

MILAN — Inter Milan and Barcelona both have their key forwards back for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.
The teams are tied at 3-3 after their rollercoaster match last week set up a must-see sequel in Milan.
Inter captain Lautaro Martinez — Inter's record goal-scorer in the Champions League — had to come off at halftime in that match with a thigh muscle injury and was considered a major doubt for the second leg.
But the Argentina World Cup winner has recovered quicker than expected and Simone Inzaghi has opted to start him against Barcelona.
Lautaro has 21 goals and six assists for Inter across all competitions this campaign.
Barcelona is also getting a boost in attack with the return of Robert Lewandowski, who was sidelined for about two weeks because of a thigh injury.
Lewandowski will start from the bench, however.
The 36-year-old Lewandowski is having one of his best seasons with Barcelona, having scored 40 times, including 11 in the Champions League.