Sports

Astros bring road losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Houston Astros (17-18, fourth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-18, second in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
May 7, 2025 at 8:02AM

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-4, 4.39 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -133, Brewers +112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros travel to the Milwaukee Brewers looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Milwaukee has a 19-18 record overall and a 12-6 record at home. The Brewers have a 16-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston is 17-18 overall and 6-11 in road games. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 RBIs for the Brewers. Isaac Collins is 9 for 27 with a double, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 14 for 41 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .221 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by one run

Astros: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (knee), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

