Astros bring road losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Houston Astros (17-18, fourth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-18, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-4, 4.39 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -133, Brewers +112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros travel to the Milwaukee Brewers looking to stop a three-game road slide.
Milwaukee has a 19-18 record overall and a 12-6 record at home. The Brewers have a 16-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Houston is 17-18 overall and 6-11 in road games. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .241.
The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.