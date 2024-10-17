For many lawyers specializing in vehicle accidents, medical malpractice and slip and falls, ads are an integral part of the business model. In most cases, attorneys are paid on contingency, so they have an incentive to review a large volume of leads and consider the odds that they can quickly settle out of court or win at trial. Such lawsuits pay out roughly $50 billion worth of verdicts and settlements nationwide each year. And the country’s largest personal-injury firm, Morgan & Morgan, reportedly puts $200 million toward ads each year to claim its piece of that pie. (Nicolet Law doesn’t share how much it spends.)