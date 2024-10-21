A successful divided government is indeed a myth

Minnesotans need a fully functioning state government. We need strong government to provide public funding to protect the safety and security of all our citizens, the ability to get around on decent roads and bridges to carry out everyday duties and activities, and a safety net for our weakest and most vulnerable Minnesotans. We need strong government to provide schools that educate our young to help them reach their full potential and to ensure a fully functional health care system that is accessible to all, to tackle challenges many seniors face trying to make ends meet and to address the existential threat of climate change. And we need strong government to eradicate inequality and historic discrimination that continue to plague generations of marginalized and intentionally minoritized individuals.