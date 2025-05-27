A family digs through trash for bits of food, showing Gaza's growing desperation

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — With flies buzzing all around them, the woman and her daughter picked through the pile of garbage bags for scraps of food at the foot of a destroyed building in Gaza City. She found a small pile of cooked rice, a few scraps of bread, a box with some smears of white cheese still inside.
Islam Abu Taeima picked soggy bits from a piece of bread and put the dry part in her sack. She will take what she found back to the school where she and hundreds of other families live, boil it and serve it to her five children, she said.
''We're dying of hunger,'' she said. ''If we don't eat, we'll die.''
Her rummaging for food is a new sign of the depths of desperation being reached in Gaza, where the population of some 2.3 million has been pushed toward famine by Israel's nearly three-month blockade. The entry of a small amount of aid in the past week has done almost nothing to ease the situation.
Before the war, it was rare to see anyone searching through garbage for anything, despite the widespread poverty in the Gaza Strip.
Since Israel launched its military campaign decimating the strip after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, it has been common to see children searching through growing, stinking piles of uncollected garbage for wood or plastic to burn in their family's cooking fire or for anything worth selling — but not for food. For food, they might search through the rubble of damaged buildings, hoping for abandoned canned goods.
But Abu Taeima says she has no options left. She and her 9-year-old daughter Waed wander around Gaza City, looking for leftovers discarded in the trash.
''This is our life day to day,'' she said. ''If we don't gather anything, then we don't eat.''