Spaniards packing water pistols blame impact of mass tourism for housing crunch

A survey by Spain's public opinion office last year showed more than three-quarters of respondents favored tighter regulations on tourist apartments. Spain's left-wing government approved regulations making it easier for owners of apartments to block others from renting to tourists in their building, as well as approving measures to allow cities like Barcelona to cap rents. And last month, it ordered Airbnb to remove almost 66,000 holiday rentals from the platform which it said had violated local rules.