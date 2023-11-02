Voters emerge from Sabathani Community Center after casting their ballots during municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn.] DAV
Star Tribune
Voters emerge from Sabathani Community Center after casting their ballots during municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn.] DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com

Election 2023: Who's running for office in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth, other local races

August 2
Minnesotans will head to the polls this fall to elect city and school board leaders. We're focusing on the largest in the seven-county metro area and Duluth.
FILE - Cars drive past Minneapolis City Hall, June 28, 2023, in Minnesota. Minneapolis City Council members narrowly passed a measure on Thursday, Aug

A guide to the 2023 Minneapolis City Council candidates

September 21
Early voting starts Friday and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Voters come and go during voting at Edgcumbe Recreation Center Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. ]

A guide to the 2023 St. Paul City Council candidates

September 21
A man walks by a voting sign at the Minneapolis Central Library during the August 2022 primary election in Minneapolis. Early voting begins Sept. 22 f

How to vote in the 2023 Minneapolis and St. Paul municipal elections

September 15
Early voting in both cities begins Friday, Sept. 22.
FILE - Voting signs in front of Duluth City Hall. Duluth is the only city in the state with a primary this year.

Your Duluth 2023 primary election guide

August 3
The only primary election in Minnesota this year is in Duluth, which is Aug. 8. Find your precinct, and learn more about the candidates running for mayor, City Council and school board.