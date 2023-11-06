A year after rejecting $463 million in school building upgrades, South Washington County voters are deciding the fate of a pair of slimmed-down proposals that would renovate two schools and add elementary classroom space elsewhere.

Osseo Area Schools also has a $223 million question on Tuesday's ballot — with a new elementary school in Maple Grove being among the projects in the mix.

Add in major measures in Mankato and Rochester, as well as smaller asks in dozens of districts elsewhere, and voters across the state are being asked to back a combined $1.6 billion for construction, technology, safety upgrades and more.

South Washington County now has about 19,000 students and is expected to grow by more than 3,000 students over the next decade, officials say.

That led to a 2022 proposal that not only carried a steep price tag, but also would have closed a popular elementary school serving a high proportion of students of color — a point of contention for many voters who eventually helped defeat it.

But Superintendent Julie Nielsen said needs still are there, and the district on Tuesday will ask for about $201 million split across two ballot questions. One would renovate East Ridge High and Oltman Middle schools while the other would add $40 million in classroom space at several elementary schools.

Security upgrades also are being promised at several high schools and middle schools.

Osseo's proposal would cover the new elementary school, plus secure entrances at Maple Grove, Osseo and Park Center high schools, and classroom upgrades districtwide.

Mankato is requesting $105 million to pay for security upgrades, expanded access to early childhood programs and several renovations at Mankato West High.

Rochester's measure totals $100 million over 10 years and would cover technological upgrades and ongoing expenses, including cybersecurity upgrades and access to online learning programs.

Staff writer Eder Campuzano contributed to this report.