The dinner menu at the Truax household in St. Michael on Monday included chicken drummies and beans and rice, which might have been one of his meals if he was training for an upcoming match.

Except for one thing.

"I also got a couple beers on deck," Caleb Truax said.

No more disciplined eating so he can make weight for a bout. Truax last week announced his retirement from boxing after a 16½-year professional career that saw him transition from a small college football player into a four-time champion in the ring. His last fight was June 24, 2023, when he lost to Burley Brooks by unanimous decision. He realized during the match that the reflexes weren't there to fight the way he wanted to fight. So, at 40, Truax is moving on.

"The last few years of my career I was kind of just looking back and reflecting and just thinking about how fortunate I was to get the opportunities I had in boxing and being only one of four people ever in the state of Minnesota to win a world title," Truax said. "Just kind of looking back in history and the rich history of Minnesota boxing and kind of seeing where I fit in with the best fighters in the history of Minnesota. It's been a cool reflection and just, just humbling."

Most notably, Truax won the IBF super middleweight title in 2017 with an upset win over James DeGale near DeGale's hometown of London. Truax dropped to the canvas, full of emotion, when the majority decision was announced and is one of the most memorable moments in state boxing history.

The Twin Cities, St. Paul in particular, were a hub for boxing back in the '30s, '40s and '50s. Truax, from Osseo, became a local star and a good draw as the sweet science, on the local level, regained some relevance. The renovation of the Armory in downtown Minneapolis provided a perfect setting for fights involving local boxers such as Truax.

His career could have been different. Truax dreamed of playing baseball as a youth and also played football. "I was a good football player," he said. "I was a better baseball player."

He went to Virginia State to play football after not receiving better offers to play baseball. But patellar tendinitis tied to his Osseo Orioles days forced him to drop the sport. He returned home, attended the University of Minnesota and began dabbling in amateur boxing at age 20. After entering a Toughman competition, Truax decided to give boxing his full attention, and we should be glad he did.

In 40 fights, Truax went 31-6-2 with one no-contest. In those 40 fights, he was never knocked out. And, somehow, he was knocked down only twice in his career, for which he credits the teachings of his longtime coach, Tom Halstad.

"I had good defense and a good chin, man," Truax said. "The only time I got knocked down was in 2016 against Anthony Dirrell, and that was an anomaly. My fiancée had almost died during childbirth of my first daughter when she was born. And I just wasn't in a mental spot to take the fight. I should have canceled taking the fight, but I did it because I needed the money. He knocked me down twice in the first round and I got up and the ref stopped it after two knockdowns."

Avoiding the types of blows that could lead to long-term damage has served him well. Truax arises every morning without something hurting, doesn't walk with a limp and wields a sharp mind. Fingers crossed that will remain the case going forward. He will continue to work with young boxers in the area and will be a great local ambassador for the sport.

As for his next career, Truax is stepping into the real estate ring. His longtime friend is a popular local agent who has been on billboards around town with his arms spread wide. So Kris Lindahl is going to show Truax his new ropes. Truax recently received his license and on Tuesday planned to meet with someone about listing her house.

"Right now, I'm just trying to soak everything in, man," Truax said. "The same thing as a beginner boxer would be doing."