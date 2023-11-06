St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter's name is nowhere to be found on city ballots Tuesday, but voters will have a chance to influence Carter's political fortunes nonetheless.

That's because St. Paul voters will decide whether to hike the city's sales tax by an additional 1% to pay to repair the city's increasingly crumbling arterial roads and its aging park system facilities.

Carter proposed the increase last fall, and both the City Council and the Legislature agreed. Now it's time for voters to weigh in.

The sales tax increase would provide nearly $1 billion over the next 20 years to help catch up on 44 miles of city's most notoriously potholed streets, officials say. It would also leave the sales tax paid on goods and services in St. Paul among the highest in the state.

For that reason, the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce and the Midway Area Chamber of Commerce oppose the hike, saying it could chase shoppers to buy goods and services for less outside the Capital City.

But St. Paul officials, faced with a growing list of aging roads, say it may be the only way for the city to catch up on needed repairs. Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who represents downtown, said it may also be the fairest way to spread the costs to non-residents who use the city's streets and bridges.

"A sales tax will allow all those who enjoy our streets and parks to help us maintain them," Noecker said in a statement.

According to Council Member Mitra Jalali, the additional "pennies in the sales tax stand to bring forth millions in needed annual revenue for our city — funds that are necessary to help correct a chronic historic underfunding of basic infrastructure."

St. Paul residents already pay an additional 1% over the base state sales tax, with the city and Ramsey County each collecting a half-cent — money that has been used to fund the expansion and remodeling of RiverCentre and other projects.

The current proposal, which Carter introduced in December 2022, would raise $738 million to rebuild and improve roads over 20 years. According to a 2019 report by the St. Paul Public Works Department, current funding levels are not enough to maintain road conditions throughout the city. Public Works estimated that without additional funding, the city's most heavily used streets will degrade to "very poor" condition from their current rating of "fair to poor" in the next two decades.

An additional $246 million raised by the tax increase would go to the city's Parks and Recreation facilities and also pay for a new Mississippi River Learning Center. While St. Paul's system has been consistently rated among the nation's best — including a second-place ranking this year — officials say the average age of park facilities is nearly 40 years old.

In the days and weeks leading up to election day, Carter has pitched the sales tax boost on social media. And he's pulled together a roster of supporters.

In a release sent out Friday, former legislator and newly-elected Ramsey County Commissioner Rena Moran called the plan "a fair and necessary way to fund these important projects."

Labor leaders, too, urged passage. Don Mullin, executive secretary of the St. Paul Building Trades Council, said the poor condition of many streets "negatively impacts the mobility, safety, and access to the businesses that do so much to grow our community."

Said Dean Gale, business manager of St. Paul Plumbers and Gasfitters Local 34: "An investment like this — directly funding street and park improvements — is a smart and necessary step towards maintaining and improving the systems that we rely on every day."

If voters approve the measure, the City Council is expected to review the proposal at its Jan. 4 meeting.