Medcalf: Let’s bask in this moment of pride for our Minnesota airport

Kahului Airport in Hawaii? You feel like you just got dropped off in paradise when you land there because, well, you did. Want a great burger? Jack & Dan’s at the Spokane International Airport in Washington will take care of you. If you’re late for your flight and you have to drop off a car at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, don’t worry. You can check your bags at the rental car hub. And have you seen LaGuardia in New York City since the renovations?