Greater Minnesota

FEMA deadline for Minnesota flood aid is extended

Oct. 27 is new deadline to apply for individual assistance grants.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2024 at 10:22PM
Homes are partially submerged by floodwater Monday, June 24, 2024 in Waterville, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesotans affected by this year’s flooding will have additional time to apply for federal aid.

The deadline has been moved back to Oct. 27 to apply for individual assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a statement from the agency said Friday afternoon. The grants are meant to help Minnesotans financially recovering from the flooding that swamped parts of northeast and southern Minnesota in June and July.

There are currently three FEMA disaster recovery centers in Windom, Waseca and Virginia, where staff help people with their questions and applications. Applying online is also an option.

Minnesotan flood survivors can also apply for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, a recent statement from the agency said. Homeowners and renters can also apply for a loan of up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

The deadline for SBA loans for physical property damage is Sept. 30, and Minnesotans are encouraged to apply for FEMA grants and the SBA low-interest disaster loan assistance at the same time.

Heavy rains in June and July, after drought the previous year, caused flooding that led to sewage pumped into rivers in 100 communities, a dam failure in Lake County, a home dragged into the river at the Rapidan Dam near Mankato, and more than 2 feet of flooding requiring a Minnesota National Guard response in Waterville. Many Minnesotans affected by the flooding did not have insurance that could cover the damage.

about the writer

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

See More

More from Greater Minnesota

See More
News & Politics

40 years after toxic waste destroyed a Cass Lake neighborhood, EPA promises action

card image

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe wants to redevelop the area, but it’s hindered by contaminated groundwater and soil.

Greater Minnesota

FEMA deadline for Minnesota flood aid is extended

card image
News & Politics

Statewide crackdowns on drunken driving, speeding yield some eye-popping numbers

Shortly before 2 a.m. last Saturday morning, Trooper Adam Flynn handcuffs the driver of a vehicle who was allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. Flynn had initially pulled him over for going 76 m.p.h. in a 55 m.p.h. zone on I-35W, but the driver, who happened to be under 21, failed a field sobriety test. GENERAL INFORMATION: JEFF WHEELER ¥ jwheeler@startribune.com RICHFIELD - 12/15/06 - Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Adam Flynn is a DWI-arrest all-star. As New Year's Eve approaches, we ride along with Flynn on a Friday night to see how he does it. // driving while intoxicated, Land of 40,000 DWIs // drunk driving, drivers // ORG XMIT: MIN2015021115211141