Minnesotans affected by this year’s flooding will have additional time to apply for federal aid.
FEMA deadline for Minnesota flood aid is extended
Oct. 27 is new deadline to apply for individual assistance grants.
The deadline has been moved back to Oct. 27 to apply for individual assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a statement from the agency said Friday afternoon. The grants are meant to help Minnesotans financially recovering from the flooding that swamped parts of northeast and southern Minnesota in June and July.
There are currently three FEMA disaster recovery centers in Windom, Waseca and Virginia, where staff help people with their questions and applications. Applying online is also an option.
Minnesotan flood survivors can also apply for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, a recent statement from the agency said. Homeowners and renters can also apply for a loan of up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
The deadline for SBA loans for physical property damage is Sept. 30, and Minnesotans are encouraged to apply for FEMA grants and the SBA low-interest disaster loan assistance at the same time.
Heavy rains in June and July, after drought the previous year, caused flooding that led to sewage pumped into rivers in 100 communities, a dam failure in Lake County, a home dragged into the river at the Rapidan Dam near Mankato, and more than 2 feet of flooding requiring a Minnesota National Guard response in Waterville. Many Minnesotans affected by the flooding did not have insurance that could cover the damage.
