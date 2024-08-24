MANKATO – Time is running out for Minnesotans affected by this year’s flooding to apply for federal aid.
Deadline for federal flood aid looms
Misconceptions about applying for grant money preventing eligible Minnesotans from applying.
Sept. 27 marks the deadline to apply for individual assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and some disaster response centers are already closing down.
FEMA grants can help Minnesotans still financially recovering from flooding that swamped parts of northeast and southern Minnesota in June and July, agency spokeswoman Erendira Strittar said.
“FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance,” Strittar said.
Heavy rains in June and July, after drought the previous year, caused flooding that led to sewage pumped into rivers in 100 communities, a dam failure in Lake County, a home dragged into the river at the Rapidan Dam near Mankato, and more than 2 feet of flooding requiring a Minnesota National Guard response in Waterville.
Many Minnesotans affected by the flooding did not have insurance that could cover the damage, with some hoping for federal aid to offset losses.
President Joe Biden approved FEMA individual assistance on July 30. The 19 counties approved are Blue Earth, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Waseca, and Watonwan.
So far more than 1,300 applicants have received $6.3 million in FEMA grants in Minnesota, Strittar said.
But she fears many others have not applied due to misconceptions about the aid.
Strittar spoke in front of a FEMA disaster recovery center at the Blue Earth County Justice Center in Mankato. Signs inside pointed toward a room where a staff of about 10 people helped a handful of Minnesotans working their way through applications.
Coming to a center and talking to a real person can help people who have questions about claims or appeals, Strittar said. Applying online is also an option.
FEMA has other centers in Waterville and Virginia. Sites in Jackson and Faribault are set to close Saturday. More are set to open before the Sept. 27 deadline.
A common misconception is the belief that FEMA aid is only for homeowners, Strittar said. Renters in apartments and mobile homes can also apply, and FEMA may be able to provide money for the costs for paying for temporary housing, she said.
People with insurance can still apply, she added.
One of the Minnesotans at the center was Reyna Thomas, who lives in Mankato and works as an outreach recruiter for the YWCA.
Thomas, who had flooding in her basement, came to the FEMA center in Mankato for the first time on Wednesday.
Many in the Latino community near Mankato don’t know they can apply for FEMA aid, said Thomas.
“There’s not enough information on our language,” Thomas said, adding others think FEMA aid might not be for everyone but just for “the white community.”
On Friday, Thomas said she plans to come back and apply at the center soon, and plans to bring two more people with her.
The center in Mankato also had a place for business owners affected by the flood to ask about applying for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“People just suffer in silence. We encourage them to come let us help them through the process,” said Tauheedah Mateen, SBA spokeswoman.
Scoggins: A tragic death. A town bonded by baseball. How Waterville embraced the Sellner family as one their own.
Following the tragic passing of Shane Sellner, the family found comfort and love in a town that wasn’t theirs — at least to begin with.