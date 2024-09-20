Gophers

Gophers volleyball dominates North Dakota

The Gophers won their fifth consecutive match in their penultimate nonconference contest before Big Ten play begins.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2024 at 11:52PM
Minnesota Women's Volleyball head coach Keegan Cook speaks to his team before taking on Purdue Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn. ]
Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook in November 2023. (Alex Kormann, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Julia Hanson finished with 11 kills and Alex Acevedo added nine kills to lead the Gophers volleyball team to a 25-16, 25-9, 25-13 victory over North Dakota on Friday night in Green Bay, Wis., at the Capital Credit Union Classic.

Melani Shaffmaster, who was one of 36 players named to the AVCA’s Watch list for Division I Player of the Year on Thursday, had 19 set assists and seven digs and Zeynep Palbiyik contributed 10 digs for the 17th-ranked Gophers (6-3).

Cala Cooper had seven kills to lead the Fighting Hawks (6-4), who hit .034 to the Gophers’ .433.

The Gophers have won five consecutive matches, including a sweep of host Wisconsin-Green Bay on Thursday. They will take on Chicago State in Green Bay on Saturday in their final nonconference contest in the regular season. Big Ten competition begins Wednesday night with a match against seventh-ranked Wisconsin at Maturi Pavilion.

