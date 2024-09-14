Here are some of the top rushing and receiving touchdowns from Week 3 of the 2024 high school football season, including highlights from Thursday’s matchup between Shakopee and Wayzata, and Friday’s games featuring St. Thomas Academy, Cretin-Derham Hall, Owatonna, New Prague, Stillwater, East Ridge, Holdingford, St. Cloud Cathedral, Becker and Holy Angels.
Friday night highlights. Touchdowns from Week 3 of Minnesota high school football.
Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from across the state in this exclusive video.
September 14, 2024 at 5:04AM
Maple Grove and Centennial were tied until Chuck Langama scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.