The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a limited two-year expansion plan for ShotSpotter, the technology used to pinpoint where guns are fired in vulnerable neighborhoods, following a monthslong debate about its efficacy.
Minneapolis Council approves limited expansion of gunshot detection system
In a 13-0 vote, elected officials sign off on a 2-year contract renewal with ShotSpotter that spreads acoustic sensors into parts of Loring Park and Whittier.
Elected officials voted 13-0 to renew the contract, despite concerns by members of the council’s progressive wing, who have expressed skepticism about both ShotSpotter’s value as an investigative tool and its ability to curb gun violence.
“This isn’t going to stop people from being shot and killed,” said Council Member Jason Chavez, a vocal critic of the technology who believes that it contributes to the over-policing of communities of color. “I have ShotSpotter in my neighborhood and people are still dropping like flies.”
Several council members, including Robin Wonsley, noted that a pending staff audit and an external evaluation of Minneapolis’ use of ShotSpotter will produce a report by March 2026, providing the “objective data” they need to make an informed decision around its future before this latest contract expires.
For years, law enforcement has credited the roughly 7-mile network of acoustic sensors with slashing response times, helping investigators collect ballistics evidence and track down suspects who would otherwise have escaped.
Police officials sought to expand that system to broader swaths of the South Side, including the Whittier, Loring Park and LynLake neighborhoods, where violent crime trends have shifted since 2020.
But amid pushback, MPD agreed to limit their expansion plan from an additional 2 miles to just 0.6 — covering parts of Loring Park and Whittier, which contain some of the city’s worst emergent hot spots.
The more moderate proposal swayed the Council’s skeptics and kept the system intact.
Triggered by loud percussive sounds, the surveillance network captures audio clearly enough to triangulate the location of gunshots down to the exact block, determine how many rounds were fired and whether there were multiple shooters. ShotSpotter does not, however, purport to reduce overall gun violence.
Yet, a growing body of research questioning the system’s reliability in recent years has intensified scrutiny by activists and academics when those contract renewals came before local government bodies.
Critical reports by Chicago’s Office of Inspector General and the New York City Comptroller accused ShotSpotter of being a resource drain, often sending officers chasing alerts where no evidence of a shooting exists. In New York, the audit found that it also failed to detect more than 200 real incidents of gunfire in 2022 around Manhattan.
In Minneapolis, an examination of 4,100 police responses to ShotSpotter activations throughout 2022 shows about 70% with dispositions indicating police didn’t encounter anything – no victims, shell casings or physical evidence of a shooting – upon arrival, according to a Star Tribune analysis of 911 dispatch data.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.