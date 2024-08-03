Minneapolis police are seeking to expand ShotSpotter. Skeptics want proof it works.

For nearly two decades, Minneapolis has relied on ShotSpotter to pinpoint where firearms are discharged in the city’s most vulnerable communities, long plagued by the highest rates of gun violence.
Law enforcement credits the roughly 7-mile network of acoustic sensors with slashing response times, helping investigators collect ballistics evidence and track down suspects who would otherwise have escaped.
Now, city officials are seeking to expand its reach to broader swaths of the city’s south side, including the Whittier and LynLake neighborhoods, where violent crime trends have shifted since 2020. City Council members will be asked to approve a three-year contract extension with SoundThinking, the Fremont, Calif.-based tech company that developed ShotSpotter, at a cost of roughly $963,000.
The new agreement would provide 2 extra miles of coverage in the city — at a time when police staffing remains at historic lows and most gunfire metrics still hover above pre-pandemic levels.
However, ShotSpotter has become controversial in recent years as concerns mounted about potential civil liberties violations involving the surveillance equipment. Critics claim the system is unreliable, does not reduce crime or improve clearance rates, and leads to discriminatory policing of minority residents.
Seattle, Cleveland and Boston have each debated its efficacy. Portland, Ore., ultimately chose to invest in alternative measures. Chicago moved to decommission it later this fall. And New York City must decide before December whether to maintain its gunshot detection system.