Floyd is up for grabs for the 90th time on Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium, where the Gophers will try to extend their hold on the trophy for another season after retrieving it last year with a 12-10 triumph in Iowa City. That ended the Hawkeyes’ eight-year winning streak in the series and left Iowa with a 44-43-2 record with the trophy up for grabs and the Gophers with a 63-52-3 lead in all games played.