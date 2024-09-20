As sculptures go, Floyd of Rosedale might not hold the same artistic value for those with a discerning eye as, say, Rodin’s “The Thinker” or Michelangelo’s “Pietà.” After all, it’s a bronze hog attached to a trophy base — something that could be right at home in the basement as a fitting complement to “Dogs Playing Poker” hanging on a paneled wall.
Gophers, Hawkeyes, Floyd of Rosedale — all the pieces matter
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, both steeped in the rivalry’s tradition, have seen the past three meetings decided by 10 points combined.
However, to the Minnesota and Iowa football programs and their fan bases, Floyd is a thing of beauty and a coveted trophy that goes annually to the Gophers-Hawkeyes victor.
Floyd is up for grabs for the 90th time on Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium, where the Gophers will try to extend their hold on the trophy for another season after retrieving it last year with a 12-10 triumph in Iowa City. That ended the Hawkeyes’ eight-year winning streak in the series and left Iowa with a 44-43-2 record with the trophy up for grabs and the Gophers with a 63-52-3 lead in all games played.
The rivalry takes on added importance this season because in this expanded Big Ten that no longer features divisions, taking on a second loss only four weeks into the season can prove to be costly come December, when playoff berths and bowl games are determined.
“It’s a rivalry game, a trophy game. That says enough right there,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “But most importantly, if you look at the series the last three games, they have been decided by 10 points.”
Ferentz, 69, began his Iowa coaching career as offensive line coach in 1981, and he was introduced to the rivalry that year. He quickly found out its importance.
“I was kind of naïve to it until they came across the field after the 12-10 win [at Memorial Stadium] in 1981,” Ferentz said. “I thought, ‘Boy, they’re pretty enthusiastic about shaking hands.’ And then I realized they wanted to come get the trophy that was right behind us.
“That was my introduction to the trophy game,” he added, “and once you’re here for a little bit, you figure it out real quickly and what it means.”
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, an Illinois native, knew about Iowa’s football program while growing up in Big Ten country. His first experience facing the Hawkeyes was in 1999, when he was a freshman receiver for Northern Illinois in a 24-0 loss. In 2013, in his fourth game as Western Michigan’s coach, Fleck and his Broncos lost 59-3 at Iowa.
“As a player, you go into the pink locker room [at Kinnick Stadium],” Fleck said. “And one of my first losses as a head coach, I got blown out by like, 60 points. You have a lot of memories of Iowa.”
Last year’s result — bathed in controversy from the Iowa perspective when Cooper DeJean’s late punt return touchdown was overturned via replay review because of an invalid fair catch signal — holds a special place with Fleck.
“That’s what you’re building,” he said. “You’re building moments and memories.’’
The Gophers would like to add to those memories with their first home win over the Hawkeyes since 2014, when tight end Maxx Williams’ three touchdown catches led a 51-14 rout. To do so, they’ll likely need a big game from a newcomer to the rivalry, quarterback Max Brosmer.
The graduate transfer from New Hampshire joined the team last December and has been a quick study in not only Minnesota’s offense but its history, too.
“It’s one of the most physical games that they’ve played in and continue to play in every single year,” Brosmer said, relaying the intelligence teammates have offered. “… The No. 1 thing it comes down to is, ‘Are you willing to maintain the physicality throughout the whole game?’ And the team that does that is the team that comes on top.”
For most of the past decade, Ferentz and his Hawkeyes became accustomed to having Floyd of Rosedale in their trophy case. They’ve felt the void since the Gophers took it north last Oct. 21. Ferentz planned to refamiliarize his players with what they’re trying to win.
“We haven’t seen the pig in a while,” he said, “so we’ll have pictures and all that and see if we can do something about it.”
Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg didn’t play in last year’s game because of injury but still savored the postgame moment. He wants another one.
“To be able to hold that pig up, hoist that thing over my head, it’s something you dream of growing up, especially in Minnesota,” he said.
