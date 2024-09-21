The fight for Floyd of Rosedale last season got decided by a guy waving his hand. Saturday’s rematch will be determined by guys flexing their muscles.
Scoggins: Saturday is simple: Win the trenches, win the pig
Battle between the Gophers and Hawkeyes will come down to the line of scrimmage, with the winner walking away with the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
Iowa versus Gophers 2024 is all about the trenches.
The winner of the bronzed Pig will be the team that gains the upper hand in the slop.
Forget historical records and all the sexier story lines that draw attention in rivalry games. Comparing quarterbacks and arguing about invalid fair catch signals is fun fodder, but this is a matchup that comes down to the big boys.
One could say that every football game hinges on the play of offensive and defensive lines. That’s especially true when it involves two teams constructed in similar fashion, each knowing that its own perceived strength is the other’s perceived strength and that winning the game will be awfully difficult if they don’t win the line of scrimmage first.
“This game is always won in the trenches in my opinion,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “Always.”
There is no mystery behind it. The Gophers know to expect a tough, physical clash whenever they face Iowa. Their matchups should feature a tale of the tape.
Both teams have lines that are stocked with veterans and some future NFL players.
The Hawkeyes love to run the ball. The Gophers love to run the ball. Iowa is fifth nationally in rushing defense. The Gophers are fifth nationally in scoring defense.
None of that happens without strong line play.
“They’re going to try to win the line of scrimmage,” Gophers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said.
Start with that matchup. Fleck called Iowa’s offensive line “probably one of their best” in his time at Minnesota. Running back Kaleb Johnson ranks third nationally in rushing at 160 yards per game. He’s averaging 7.9 yards per carry. A power running game is a time-tested Kirk Ferentz formula, no matter who is calling plays from the coordinator’s seat.
“You can see his DNA and fingerprints all over it,” Fleck said.
The Gophers’ identity on defense starts up front. The line performed exceptionally in back-to-back shutouts against inferior opponents, Rhode Island and Nevada.
The defense already has snagged seven interceptions — second most in college football — which is due in large part to the pressure created by the line and Hetherman’s blitz packages. The pass rush has forced quarterbacks into panicky throws by collapsing the pocket.
“They’re super veteran up front and they play physical with their big guys,” Iowa center Logan Jones told reporters.
The challenge versus Iowa is two-pronged: Hold up physically, tackle effectively.
The Gophers missed an inordinate number of tackles in the opener against North Carolina. Containing Johnson starts at the line of scrimmage and not allowing him to shed tackles and gain extra yards.
“It’s going and taking your shot, being confident,” linebacker Cody Lindenberg said. “Not hesitating, not having the moment be too big.”
On the flip side, this is a big moment for the Gophers offensive line to live up to its preseason hype, which hasn’t been the case through three games.
That unit’s inconsistency has been concerning, considering its talent and experience. A 3.8-yard average per carry highlights the slow start for a position that was regarded as a team strength heading into the season.
Fleck’s offense looked radically different philosophically the past two games by relying on Max Brosmer’s passing as a primary option. The only way that continues is if the offensive line provides Brosmer enough protection to feel comfortable and find a rhythm.
The past three Floyd of Rosedale games have been decided by a total of 10 points. The teams operate more like bulldozers than sports cars. Their games often resemble a demolition derby.
The invalid fair catch ruling provided a wacky ending that gave two fan bases something to argue about for a year. The focus Saturday is a football tale as old as time — with a twist. Win the trenches, win the pig.
Battle between the Gophers and Hawkeyes will come down to the line of scrimmage, with the winner walking away with the Floyd of Rosedale