As the Vikings prepare for the NFL draft in late April, they appear to be at an interesting crossroads.
They need to accumulate a bevy of inexpensive young talent in this draft, and they at least have a decent amount of capital relative to recent years. Minnesota has eight picks, including one each in the first three rounds, and figures to add a reasonably high compensatory pick once those are awarded.
The Vikings struggled last season in large part because second-year QB J.J. McCarthy was ineffective. They also got less production than anticipated from an expensive free agent class and had perilously little depth in some areas because of a lack of both picks and execution in previous drafts.
In two months, when players are selected, the Vikings must simultaneously get younger, deeper and better if they hope to contend in 2026.
Oh, and they need to do it with an organizational structure in flux after the firing of GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Jan. 30.
If that sounds like a lot, it is. With the help of Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller, I broke down a lot of the pertinent Vikings issues and questions on Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
Our conversation was ostensibly going to be about the draft, given the timing of this week’s NFL scouting combine, and eventually we got around to it.
Let’s get into the specific question of what positions the Vikings might want to target in April (and why) at the start of today’s 10 things to know: