RandBall: What should the Vikings be looking to add in the 2026 NFL draft?

The Vikings have a lot of questions to sort out before their first draft under Rob Brzezinski in April.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2026 at 6:09PM
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell during a game in 2025. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
As the Vikings prepare for the NFL draft in late April, they appear to be at an interesting crossroads.

They need to accumulate a bevy of inexpensive young talent in this draft, and they at least have a decent amount of capital relative to recent years. Minnesota has eight picks, including one each in the first three rounds, and figures to add a reasonably high compensatory pick once those are awarded.

The Vikings struggled last season in large part because second-year QB J.J. McCarthy was ineffective. They also got less production than anticipated from an expensive free agent class and had perilously little depth in some areas because of a lack of both picks and execution in previous drafts.

In two months, when players are selected, the Vikings must simultaneously get younger, deeper and better if they hope to contend in 2026.

Oh, and they need to do it with an organizational structure in flux after the firing of GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Jan. 30.

If that sounds like a lot, it is. With the help of Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller, I broke down a lot of the pertinent Vikings issues and questions on Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.

Our conversation was ostensibly going to be about the draft, given the timing of this week’s NFL scouting combine, and eventually we got around to it.

Let’s get into the specific question of what positions the Vikings might want to target in April (and why) at the start of today’s 10 things to know:

  • Wide receiver: Coller mentioned this right away for a number of reasons. There are questions about Jordan Addison entering his fourth year. He missed time last season with a suspension and dropped too many passes. Are the Vikings committed to him long-term with a decision due soon on his fifth-year option? And if not, is their wide receiver room about to change dramatically given that No. 3 receiver Jalen Nailor could depart in free agency? A flashy new target could jump-start the Vikings’ offense for whomever is playing quarterback while offering plenty of contractual value.
    • Cornerback: The Vikings have been piecing together their corner situation through free agency with decent results, papering over draft misses on Andrew Booth Jr. (second round, 2022), Akayleb Evans (fourth round, 2022) and Mekhi Blackmon (third round, 2023). Young legs would be a welcome addition in the secondary, though it takes the right person to play in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ system.
      • Tight end: Depending on how the Vikings handle T.J. Hockenson this offseason, they could be in the market for a marquee tight end. The right player could help in both the run and pass game.
        • Interior defensive line: Jalen Redmond has been a great find as an undrafted player, but the Vikings didn’t get enough impact from free agents Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave in 2025.
          • Center: The Vikings seem to have found a long-term starter with 2025 first-round pick Donovan Jackson at guard. Would they spend another premium pick on a center to further stabilize the interior?
            • Best player available: Coller notes that most teams really should just take the best player regardless of need, but few teams actually do that. It’s a luxury afforded to teams that have more roster stability than the Vikings seem to have right now.
              • For what it’s worth: Mel Kiper Jr. has the Vikings taking Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman at No. 18 overall in his latest mock draft.
                • The Vikings only made eight top-100 picks during Adofo-Mensah’s four drafts, and four of those came in the disastrous 2022 draft (none of those four are still on the roster). The Hockenson trade cost the Vikings a second-round pick. Adding a second first-round pick and then moving up further to take edge rusher Dallas Turner in 2024 cost the Vikings a ton of capital. Part of the problem with their four drafts under Adofo-Mensah was output. Part of it was simply volume.
                  • I enjoyed Mark Craig’s story of how Hollis Cavner and Randy Moss helped surprise Larry Fitzgerald Jr. with his Pro Football Hall of Fame news.
                    • Wild star and USA Hockey hero Quinn Hughes is not like the rest of us when it comes to his skating and his skill. He is like the rest of us when it comes to the universal signal for another cold one.
                      Michael Rand

                      Columnist / Reporter

                      Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

