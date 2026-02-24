Advertisement
Vikings

How Randy Moss surprised Larry Fitzgerald Jr. with welcome to Pro Football Hall of Fame ... on a boat

Hollis Cavner, who stages the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Blaine, helped arrange the famous “Knock” for the ex-Vikings ballboy.

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 24, 2026 at 11:00AM
Former Holy Angels standout Larry Fitzgerald Jr. was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot this year.
Larry Fitzgerald Jr. isn’t just a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. He is a businessman, a busy guy, a lover of all life has to offer and not one who’s often found just sitting around the house.

This made things difficult last month for Jim Porter, the Hall’s president and CEO, and the guy who has to orchestrate the filming of the famous “Knock” that symbolizes each new member’s welcome to the Hall of Fame.

“Jim calls me and says, ‘Hollis, I got a problem,’ ” said Hollis Cavner, CEO of Pro Links Sports.

Cavner’s company stages several pro golf tournaments, including the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Blaine and next week’s PGA Tour Champions James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton, Fla.

Cavner is also a jovial guy with a larger-than-life personality and a knack for instantly befriending anyone he’s ever met. He is a longtime friend of Fitzgerald, the former Holy Angels star, and an even longer-time friend of Larry Sr., a Twin Cities sportswriter.

“First off, I had to sign an NDA [non-disclosure agreement] and then Jim says, ‘I’m having a hard time pinning Larry down,’” Cavner said. “He’s in the Hall of Fame, but we can’t tie him down long enough to do the ‘Knock’ at his place. You’re his buddy, can you help us do a reverse ‘Knock,’ where he shows up somewhere and we surprise him that way?’”

Hollis Cavner helped arrange friend Larry Fitzgerald Jr.'s welcome to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Jerry Holt)

Fitzgerald Jr. was going to be in Boca Raton meeting with the rest of the board of directors of Dick’s Sporting Goods. Cavner lives there and is a first-ballot get-things-done kind of guy.

“So I text my buddy Dick Schmidt, who’s on my board of directors with the James Hardie Hall of Fame event,” Cavner said. “He’s got a 118-foot yacht — named ‘True North’ — docked at Royal Palm Yacht Club. Right near where Larry was staying.

“I say, ‘Dick, I need your boat.’ He said, ‘Where ya going?’ I said, ‘Nowhere, and, oh yeah, your whole crew will need to sign NDAs.’ He goes, ‘Uh-oh.’ I say, ‘Don’t worry, no one will get arrested.’ ”

Fitzgerald was in his business meeting when he got a text from Cavner saying he wanted to show him the new boat he bought. Fitzgerald texted right back to accept the offer. Cavner picked him up and drove him to the yacht club.

Unbeknownst to Fitzgerald, Vikings legend and fellow first-ballot Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss was waiting inside with the good news.

“Fitz being Fitz, we’re about to step onto the boat and he’s like, ‘After you, Hollis,’ ” Cavner said. “Always Mr. Polite. So I say, ‘No, after you.’ And I kind of push him onto the boat. He walks in and there was Moss. It was so cool.”

Fitzgerald first met Moss in 1998 when Moss was starting his Hall of Fame NFL career and Fitzgerald was a Vikings ballboy.

Moss opened his arms and said, “You know why I’m here, boy. Hey man, bro, with all my love man, want to welcome you to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2026, man.”

A week later, Fitzgerald told ESPN: “Man, I had no clue. … And I’m pretty good at that stuff. I pick up on things pretty quickly. I picked up on none of the clues.

“So, it was a great surprise.”

Mark Craig

Sports reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

