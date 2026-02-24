Larry Fitzgerald Jr. isn’t just a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. He is a businessman, a busy guy, a lover of all life has to offer and not one who’s often found just sitting around the house.
This made things difficult last month for Jim Porter, the Hall’s president and CEO, and the guy who has to orchestrate the filming of the famous “Knock” that symbolizes each new member’s welcome to the Hall of Fame.
“Jim calls me and says, ‘Hollis, I got a problem,’ ” said Hollis Cavner, CEO of Pro Links Sports.
Cavner’s company stages several pro golf tournaments, including the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Blaine and next week’s PGA Tour Champions James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton, Fla.
Cavner is also a jovial guy with a larger-than-life personality and a knack for instantly befriending anyone he’s ever met. He is a longtime friend of Fitzgerald, the former Holy Angels star, and an even longer-time friend of Larry Sr., a Twin Cities sportswriter.
“First off, I had to sign an NDA [non-disclosure agreement] and then Jim says, ‘I’m having a hard time pinning Larry down,’” Cavner said. “He’s in the Hall of Fame, but we can’t tie him down long enough to do the ‘Knock’ at his place. You’re his buddy, can you help us do a reverse ‘Knock,’ where he shows up somewhere and we surprise him that way?’”
Fitzgerald Jr. was going to be in Boca Raton meeting with the rest of the board of directors of Dick’s Sporting Goods. Cavner lives there and is a first-ballot get-things-done kind of guy.
“So I text my buddy Dick Schmidt, who’s on my board of directors with the James Hardie Hall of Fame event,” Cavner said. “He’s got a 118-foot yacht — named ‘True North’ — docked at Royal Palm Yacht Club. Right near where Larry was staying.