40 years after toxic waste destroyed a Cass Lake neighborhood, EPA promises action

South of the railroad tracks and Hwy. 2 is a vacant field where 40 homes once stood next to St. Regis. The houses, including a day care, were deemed unsafe and knocked down one by one as studies found the contamination was worsening. In 2003, the toxic soil led the EPA to call for immediate fencing in areas to prevent exposure to cancer-causing chemicals. The agency advised residents to eat no more than a dozen whitefish — an Ojibwe staple — from Pikes Bay and Cass Lake per year because of dioxin levels high enough to increase risks of cancer.