The entire St. Paul City Council is on the ballot Tuesday, and the city's legislative body is poised for big changes.

Four of the council's seven members are stepping down at the end of the year, marking the highest turnover the council has seen since the 1990s. Across the city, a total of 30 candidates are running, and the winners will serve four-year terms starting Jan. 1.

Council members Rebecca Noecker, Mitra Jalali and Nelsie Yang are seeking re-election in St. Paul's Second, Fourth and Sixth wards, respectively. Jalali and Yang each face one challenger, while Noecker is up against three.

More uncertainty surrounds the four races for open seats, some of which may not have declared winners Tuesday. St. Paul has used ranked-choice voting since 2011, meaning voters can cast their ballots for multiple candidates in order of preference.

Under this system, a candidate must earn more than 50% of first-choice votes cast to secure an election night victory. If no candidate meets that threshold, additional rankings are tallied. Ramsey County election officials said the manual reallocation of second-choice votes in St. Paul would begin Friday morning.

The First Ward's eight-way race is the most crowded, with a wide-ranging set of candidates seeking to represent the city's most racially and economically diverse ward.

Four candidates are vying to replace Council Member Chris Tolbert, who has represented the Macalester-Groveland and Highland Park neighborhoods in the Third Ward for 12 years.

Likewise, with Council President Amy Brendmoen stepping down after three terms, four newcomers are running for her Fifth Ward seat.

And in the Seventh Ward, where two-term Council Member Jane Prince decided not to seek re-election, six candidates are running to represent the East Side.

Potholes, public safety and housing have been hot topics over the course of the campaign season. Next year's council could oversee the rollout of a 1% sales tax for street and park maintenance, which is also on the ballot Tuesday.

The new council could also revisit the city's rent stabilization policy, as well as a 2024 ballot measure that proposes a special property tax levy to offer childcare subsidies to low-income families.

In addition to council races and the sales tax proposal, St. Paul voters will also see four school board seats on their ballots.

St. Paul's odd-year elections historically see much lower turnout compared to presidential election years or midterm contests. The last council elections in 2019, when a trash collection referendum was also on the ballot, drew about 56,000 voters.