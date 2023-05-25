After a contentious public hearing that stretched more than four hours Wednesday evening, the St. Paul City Council approved a plan to run a regional bike trail down Summit Avenue.

The council voted 6-1 in favor of a separate, raised trail that would run in the street's existing right of way — the subject of fierce debate in Minnesota's capital city for months. Council Member Jane Prince cast the lone dissenting vote.

Nearly 100 people testified in the packed council chamber, and dozens more sent written comments on topics ranging from safety to tree loss to parking to racial equity.

Planning for the project started as city officials discussed the need to rebuild the crumbling roadway. The historic street, and portions of its underlying infrastructure, have not been replaced in more than 100 years.

A complete rebuild of the road will cost an estimated $100 million. The 5-mile trail would cost about $12 million more, some of which could be covered by assistance from the state. No funding for the project has been approved yet.

"I voted for this trail because it reflects our community's vision for the future as a safer, more connected and more sustainable St. Paul," Council Member Mitra Jalali said.

City officials have said the project would be completed in phases over at least a decade.

Though residents listed a multitude of stances for and against the trail, many opponents focused their comments on tree loss. Save Our Streets, a self-dubbed group of neighbors campaigning against the project, has said as many as 1,000 trees could be at risk by the project.

City staff have disagreed, saying building the trail would harm no more trees than the necessary road construction — about 200. Many supporters have repeatedly said the separated bikeway would provide some protection from speeding or distracted motorists.

Prince said her opposition vote was not representative of her position on the plan. Instead, she said she thought more could be done to engage parties on both sides of the issue with a mediator.

"I believe our vote today will foreclose the opportunities we have to find a saner and more reasonable path forward on Summit Avenue," Prince said.

Council Member Rebecca Noecker said she regretted how divisive the project became.

"Just because an idea is divisive, though, isn't a sign that it's wrong," she said. "All it means in this case is that people care about this street, and they have different ideas about what should happen with it."

