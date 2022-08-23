A student-and-parent-driven campaign to allow for the burning of sage and other Native American medicines in St. Paul Public Schools is nearing its final hurdle.

The school board is deciding Tuesday whether to approve the practice of smudging by individuals or groups throughout the state's second-largest district.

The ceremonies have been conducted informally at some schools — most notably at Johnson Senior High where students took the fight to the principal's office — and are seen as a way to clear minds and cleanse classrooms, hallways and other spaces.

"It sets the tone for the day," Tim Brown, principal of American Indian Magnet School, also on St. Paul's East Side, told school board members in July. "It purifies the energy."

A parent advisory council first raised the idea of the board giving smudging its official blessing in 2019 — the same school year during which student leaders at Johnson High overcame objections to the practice by securing classroom space for ceremonies during the lunch hour.

Hallway posters declared, "Smudging Takes Place Here," and the entire school community was invited to participate, according to a student presentation in April at the Minnesota Indian Education Association's annual conference at Mystic Lake Center. Also on hand for the event was Superintendent Joe Gothard.

"For me to leave that day feeling like we were leaders in the state was a very good feeling — not me being a leader, but our students and our community being leaders," he said.

Duluth Public Schools also took similar action in the spring.

Ashlie Spears accompanied her younger brother Leonard, an Anishinabe student at Johnson High, to the St. Paul school board meeting in June during which the policy was introduced. She said then that the practice helped her with her sobriety, and she advised students to take it seriously when they participate.

"The medicine is real powerful," she said. "You have to smudge for the right reasons. You can't smudge because it's cool."

The policy would take effect in the coming school year and requires a staff member in each building to supervise at all times.

Also Tuesday, the school board is being asked to do away with a requirement that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly as many schools loosen pandemic protocols.

The recommendation recognizes what the district deemed to be a successful vaccination campaign as well as the challenges of implementing a vaccine-or-testing policy.

Becky Schmidt, the district's student health care program manager, said 79 % of employees have been vaccinated — a sign that the requirement had the desired effect of helping some who were hesitant decide to get the shots.

But the requirement also was difficult to enforce, and unions pushed back when test kits were not available, Schmidt said.

Jackie Turner, the district's operations officer, noted the policy applied to outside vendors, too, and could have put $6 million in contracted services in jeopardy.

Ramsey County still has a vaccine-or-testing policy in place for its employees. So, too, Minneapolis Public Schools, which hopes to release new guidelines soon.

St. Paul plans to have so-called rapid test kits available at the schools.

Earlier this month, the district announced it no longer is requiring students and staff members to quarantine if they come into close contact with someone infected by COVID — even if that student or staff member is unvaccinated.

If symptoms develop, however, individuals are advised to stay home, isolate from others and get tested, the district said.