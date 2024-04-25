A Wright County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man law enforcement was trying to arrest last week after the suspect pulled out a handgun outside a store in Montrose, state investigators disclosed Thursday.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) identified the man as Matthew Lyrek, 38, of Montrose, and added that he was in stable condition at HCMC.

Seven deputies used some form of force during the encounter, the BCA said. The agency identified the deputy who wounded Lyrek as Andrew Lundeen, who has eight years of law enforcement experience.

According to the BCA:

Deputies found Lyrek about 1 p.m. at the Dollar General Store in the 600 block of Nelson Boulevard and intended to arrest him in connection with several outstanding warrants.

While the deputies tried to apprehend him, Lyrek drew a handgun. Deputies deployed Tasers, used "less-than-lethal force" and Lundeen fired his rifle, hitting Lyrek.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered two handguns from Lyrek and found additional guns in his vehicle. However, a search warrant affidavit filed by the Wright County Sheriff's Office said "nothing of evidentiary value" was found in the vehicle, a pickup truck. The filing did say a search of Lyrek's home turned up several guns, 29,000 rounds of ammunition and a Taser.

Wright County sheriff's deputies do not have body-worn cameras. Portions of the incident were captured by their squads' cameras, and that video is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

One deputy was on the scene undercover, and their identity cannot be released. The other deputies involved in the incident have law enforcement experience ranging from 6 to 32 years and were identified as Matthew Bilitz, Heath Gilliham, William Kenyon, Jeff McMackins and Jason Oltmanns.

Once the BCA finishes its investigation, the findings will be forwarded to the Wright County Attorney's Office without recommendation for review to consider whether the deputies' actions were legally justified.



