Two people died and at least three had life-threatening injuries from an alcohol-involved head-on crash in Cass County early Sunday, according to law enforcement.

Before 1 a.m., a man driving west in a Ford F-150 on 24th Street Southwest collided with a Pontiac G6 going east near 36th Avenue Southwest in Pine River Township, according to a State Patrol crash report.

Royal William Noe, 39, of Hillman, Minn., who was driving the Pontiac, and Heather Faye Cevallos, age 50, of Brainerd, Minn., a passenger, were killed, the report said. A 53-year-old Pine River woman in the Pontiac was taken to St. Joseph's Health with life-threatening injuries. The status of a 36-year-old male passenger is expected to be released Monday.

Kyle Daniel Jones, 32, of Bayport, Minn., for whom alcohol was listed as a factor in the crash, was driving the Ford, the report said. He and a 30-year-old female passenger, were taken to St. Joseph's Health with life-threatening injuries.