A man died and another was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, according to police.

Around 12:40 a.m., police arrived to the parking lot behind the former Whiskey Junction bar on the 900 block of Cedar Avenue South and found a man in his 40s badly injured by gunshots, Minneapolis Police said in a news release. After officers administered care, the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he died.

Another man connected to the shooting arrived at Hennepin Healthcare in a passenger vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they believe gunfire exchange started after someone fired shots across Ninth Street at people gathered in the parking lot.

No arrests have been made. The name of the man who died will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.







