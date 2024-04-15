Investigators have connected a man found dead in his downtown Minneapolis apartment over the weekend to a suspected fatal assault of another man in a sprawling Chanhassen garage that houses high-end vehicles.

The body of Daniel S. Balto, 35, was found about 8 a.m. Saturday in his residence in the 600 block of S. Washington Avenue. Neither police nor the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office have released any preliminary information about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office has described Balto as a "person of interest" in connection with the death of a 33-year-old St. Paul man who was found in a garage at the AutoMotorPlex, a facility at 8100 Audobon Road that consists of deluxe garages that cater to exotic sports car buffs.

A 911 call from the St. Paul man's parents concerning an "unknown medical" incident shortly before 4 p.m. Friday sent the Sheriff's Office to the garage.

"The victim's parents had found their son lying on the floor in the garage," Sheriff Jason Kamerud said in a statement. "They immediately called 911 and started CPR." Evidence suggests that "a violent assault occurred," Kamerud said.

Kamerud added that "this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no evidence to suggest further danger to the public."

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is working to determining a cause and manner for the St. Paul man's death. His identity has not been released.











