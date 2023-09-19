Election 2023

It's a major city election in Duluth this November when residents will elect a mayor, six city councilors and three school board members. They will also decide whether to award Duluth Public Schools $74.7 million in new spending for technology, expanded high school programming and mental health/academic support over the next decade.

Mayor Emily Larson faces challenger Roger Reinert in her bid for a third term, after eight years of leading through several mega-storms, a housing crunch and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten City Council candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for five seats: two at large and one each for districts 4, 5 and 1. The district 4 winner will complete the term of the late Renee Van Nett, who died in 2022. Incumbent Roz Randorf runs unopposed for district 3.

Early voting starts Friday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The Star Tribune asked each city government candidate to tell us about themselves and provide answers to the following questions:

Why are you running?

What are your top three budget or investment priorities for the city, in order? Please explain why.

Do you think the current property tax rate is too high, too low or about right? If too high or too low, where would you increase or reduce spending in the budget?

Please describe your leadership style. How will this help you get things done?

What is your approach to fund reserves: Should the city spend more now or save for difficult times?

What other issues are most pressing, and what would you do about them?

Read their answers below.

(i) indicates an incumbent candidate.