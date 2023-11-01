Elections are being held in Minnesota this year for Minneapolis and St. Paul city councils, Duluth mayor and some city council seats, as well as in counties, cities and towns and school boards across the state.

Results will be shown below shortly after polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. This page will update continuously as vote totals are reported.

You can use the dropdown menu to filter to a specific race or location, or search for your address to find elections in your community.

How the Star Tribune marks winners

After 100% of precincts in a race have reported their results, the Star Tribune will mark winners if the margin of victory is greater than the legal threshold for a state-funded recount in Minnesota, unless there is a potential write-in winner. In ranked-choice voting elections, winners will be marked after they have been announced by their respective cities.

St. Paul is only reporting first-choice votes in its ranked-choice election for City Council.

(i) indicates an incumbent candidate.