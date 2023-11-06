Voters in some of Minnesota's largest school districts will elect new leaders on Tuesday, including many in suburban races where political action committees are spending record sums and social issues continue to dominate the campaign.

In St. Paul, incumbents Chauntyll Allen and Zuki Ellis are among seven candidates vying for four seats — a board majority. Allen has the backing of both the city DFL and the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE).

Ellis, a former school board president, was bypassed by the DFL and did not seek the union's endorsement, although she has carried it in the past.

Also running with DFL and SPFE support are Yusef Carrillo, an interim board member in 2021; Carlo Franco, a youth engagement and training manager for the city of St. Paul; and Erica Valliant, a manager at a Minneapolis emergency shelter.

Debates over social issues such as equity initiatives and LGBTQ inclusion dominate Minnesota's suburban school board races. Candidates backed by progressive activists and teachers' unions are largely campaigning in favor of those programs, while slates of conservative candidates endorsed by groups aligned with the parents' rights movement have staked claims on the other side of the issue.

In the Anoka-Hennepin district, where candidates run to represent geographic districts , incumbent Erin Heers-McArdle and newcomers Susan Witt and Michelle Langenfeld are among those endorsed by the local teachers' union. Linda Hoekman, Zach Arco and Scott Simmons are backed by the Minnesota Parents Alliance and a local offshoot, which are both are aligned with conservative groups that have pushed back on equity initiatives in schools. Cyrus Wilson, who's running in the same race as Langenfeld and Simmons, did not garner an endorsement from either camp.

Candidates in every other suburban race are competing for at-large seats where the top vote-getters are elected to a four-year term. Seven candidates are competing for three seats in Roseville, where a Holocaust denier has raised concerns locally but has not raised significant money nor done much in the way of campaigning.

Staff writer Anthony Lonetree contributed to this report.