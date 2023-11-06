As voters headed to the polls Tuesday, the balance of power on the Minneapolis City Council hung in the balance.

Unofficial results weren't expected until some time well after polls close at 8 p.m. Under the city's ranked-choice voting system, winners in some races weren't expected to be decided until Wednesday at the earliest.

All 13 seats were on the ballot, and while Mayor Jacob Frey won't stand for re-election for another two years, the future of his agenda — as compared to that of a more progressive crop of candidates — was at stake.

Two veteran council members didn't seek re-election, and Council President Andrea Jenkins was in the fight of her career to stay in office.

The results could have implications for a range of issues from homeless encampments to sidewalk shoveling to public safety funding and oversight.

Of particular interest: The contest in Ward 8, where Jenkins, a trailblazing Black trans woman, faced a stiff challenge from Soren Stevenson, a 29-year-old white activist who wrested the DFL endorsement from Jenkins on a message that she's not liberal enough.

Ward 8

Stevenson came onto the public stage during protests following Floyd's murder, when a police-fired projectile destroyed one of his eyes. He earned the endorsement of the Twin Cities chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, an ascendant group in Minneapolis politics that endorsed five council candidates. Four of those candidates, including Stevenson, sought and won the DFL endorsement.

.

Jenkins gained national prominence in 2017 when she became the first openly trans woman elected to public office. While she was a loud voice in calling for police reform, racial truth and reconciliation and equity, she found herself on the defensive as Stevenson accused her of not achieving any real results.

Candidates Terry White and Robert Sullentrop were also on the ballot.

Ward 12

Another high-stakes race was a three-way contest in Ward 12, where Council Member Andrew Johnson didn't seek re-election.

The DFL-endorsed candidate, Aurin Chowdhury, also carries the endorsements of the DSA and Johnson. Chowdhury has moderated from her previous stance on abolishing the police, saying she now sees police as an essential part of public safety.

Luther Ranheim had the backing of All of Mpls, a Frey-aligned group with a slate of eight candidates, including Jenkins.

Another candidate, business owner Nancy Ford, would also fall to Chowdhury's right.

Ward 7

The open seat in Ward 7, where Council Member Lisa Goodman is stepping down after 26 years, featured another high-profile, three-way contest.

Realtor and self-described "pragmatic Democrat" Scott Graham has Goodman's endorsement, but Katie Cashman, a project manager at the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, also notched the blessing of an establishment Democrat: former Gov. Mark Dayton.

Cashman isn't a member of the DSA, but she's seen as to the left of Graham and earned the endorsement of Mpls for the Many, an independent group seeking to elect a "true progressive majority" to the council.

Rounding out the field is Kenneth Foxworth, who, like Graham, opposes rent control and supports increasing funding for police. Cashman doesn't support the 3% rent control cap favored by many progressives, and she supports Frey's current police-funding proposal.

Ward 1

Council Member Elliott Payne faced a challenge from socialist Edwin Fruit in northeast Minneapolis' Ward 1.

Ward 2

Council Member Robin Wonsley, the most outspoken Democratic Socialist on the council was unopposed on the ballot in Ward 2.

Ward 3

Council Member Michael Rainville was challenged by local organizer Marcus Mills in downtown's Ward 3.

Ward 4

Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw faced three challengers in northwest Minneapolis' Ward 4: Marvina Haynes and Angela Williams, both running to Vetaw's left, and longtime environmental agitator Leslie Davis.

Ward 5

Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, part of the council's progressive wing, faced a rematch against Victor Martinez, one of the most serious conservative candidates in any race this year, in Ward 5.

Martinez, a pastor who opposes abortion, ran a law-and-order campaign against Ellison, an artist and son of state Attorney General Keith Ellison. First-time candidate Phillip Peterson also mounted a campaign.

Ward 6

Council Member Jamal Osmanwas trying to fend off several challengers in Ward 6.

Tiger Worku, a former Seward Neighborhood Group president who left under controversy, and Kayseh Magan, a former Medicaid fraud investigator in the Minnesota Attorney General's Office. Looming over the race: outstanding questions about Osman's connections to investigations into theft of COVID-relief funds intended to feed children.

Republican Guy T. Gaskin was also running.

Ward 9

First-term Council Member Jason Chavez won the DFL and DSA endorsements for his re-election bid against Dan Orban, a software engineer who describes himself as independent.

Ward 10

First-term Council Member Aisha Chughtai earned the DFL endorsement and the DSA endorsement in her bid for a second term representing Ward 10.

She was challenged by Bruce Dachis, who gained the backing of All of Mpls late in the race, as well as Greg Kline and Nasri Warsame.

Ward 11

First-term Council Member Emily Koski, a moderate, faced a challenge from Socialist Gabrielle Prosser in south Minneapolis' Ward 11.

Ward 13

Council Vice President Linea Palmisano, a moderate first elected in 2013, faced a challenge from civic leader and fellow moderate Kate Mortenson in southwest Minneapolis' Ward 13.

Zach Metzger and Bob "Again" Carney were also on the ballot.

Winners of Tuesday's election will serve two-year terms.