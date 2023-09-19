Election 2023

All 13 Minneapolis City Council seats will be on the ballot this November.

The winners will, along with Mayor Jacob Frey, determine how the city spends taxpayer money on services like police and potholes, and they'll determine what policies the city should adopt on issues ranging from rent control to housing codes.

Early voting starts Friday, Sept. 22. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Here's how to vote, check your registration and see a sample ballot.

Every voter in Minneapolis will have one race — their City Council member — on their ballot. There are no ballot questions this year.

Voters will select candidates in order of preference — ranked-choice voting — and the winners will serve two-year terms.

Each of the 13 council ward maps were redrawn last year following a once-a-decade process after the 2020 Census. The boundaries are similar to those used for the past 10 years, but some voters now live in different wards.

We asked all the council candidates some basic information and a series of questions:

Why are you running?

Do you support a 3% rent control cap? Any exceptions? Explain.

How long should a homeless encampment be allowed to remain, and what should the city do?

Do you support any increase in funding for police officers? Explain.

Other than public safety, what's your top concern in the city?

If you're faced with the choice of spending $1 on a road for vehicles or $1 for a bike lane, which do you choose and why?

Read their responses below.

(i) indicates an incumbent candidate.