10 years after Ferguson, Black students still are kicked out of school at higher rates

The discipline gulf in that state was so egregious that in 2017 the Minnesota Department of Human Rights ordered dozens of districts and charter schools to submit to legal settlements over their discipline practices, especially for Black and Native American students. In these districts, the department found, almost 80% of disciplinary consequences issued for subjective reasons, like ''disruptive behavior,'' were going to students of color. School buildings were closed for the pandemic during much of the settlement period, so it's hard to assess whether the schools have since made progress.