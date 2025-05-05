Novelist Percival Everett and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners in the arts

Everett's Pulitzer confirmed the million-selling ''James'' as the most celebrated and popular U.S. literary novel of 2024, and accelerated the 68-year-old author's remarkable rise after decades of being little known to the general public. Since 2021, he has won the PEN/Jean Stein Award for ''Dr. No,'' was a Pulitzer finalist for ''Telephone'' and on the Booker shortlist for ''The Trees.'' Before Monday, ''James'' already had won the National Book Award, the Kirkus Prize and the Carnegie Medal for fiction. His racial and publishing satire ''Erasure,'' released in 2001, was adapted into the Oscar-nominated 2023 film ''American Fiction.''