New York Times wins 4 Pulitzers, New Yorker 3; Washington Post wins for coverage of Trump shooting

The Times' Azam Ahmed and Christina Goldbaum and contributing writer Matthieu Aikins won an explanatory reporting prize for examining U.S. policy failures in Afghanistan. The newspaper's Doug Mills won in breaking news photography for his images of the assassination attempt. Declan Walsh and the Times' staff won for an investigation into the Sudan conflict. Alissa Zhu, Nick Thieme and Jessica Gallagher won in local reporting, an award shared by the Times and The Baltimore Banner, for reporting on that city's fentanyl crisis.