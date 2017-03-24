When Minneapolis licensing manager Grant Wilson called Surdyk’s liquor store shortly after noon on March 12 to speak to the owner or manager, the person on the other line said the store was too busy.

Which was odd, since it was Sunday.

A search warrant filed this week details store owner Jim Surdyk’s apparent lack of concern when confronted by officials for opening his store in violation of the law, a legal transgression could a cost his store a month’s revenue when the city slapped a 30-day suspension on it starting in July — the month the new law authorizing Sunday liquor sales goes into effect. Surdyk has not said whether he will appeal the suspension or $2,000 fine.

According to the search warrant, which requests sales data and surveillance video from the day in question, authorities were first alerted to Surdyk’s renegade sale tactic when assistant city attorney Joel Fussy saw a media report indicating that the store was open. Wilson then called the store to confirm it was open for business.

Wilson eventually reached Jim Surdyk and directed him to close the store immediately because it was a violation of state law and the current city ordinance. He was told the new state law didn’t take effect for several months, and Surdyk replied “that the Governor signed the bill and that was good enough for me,” the warrant said.

At 1:25 p.m. Wilson drove to the store to confirm again that it was open and advised Surdyk again to shut down his business or he would be forced to issue a civil citations. He said he would take additional measures if Surdyk didn’t comply, the warrant said.

People wait in a long line for checking out inside of the Surdyk's liquor store on Sunday. March 12, 2017.

The entire exchange was captured by local media.

At 2:27 p.m. Carla Cincotta, an agent from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division contacted Surdyk and told him to close down shop. Surdyk asked if he and all his customers would be arrested if he didn’t comply, the warrant said.

The agent said only he was breaking the law. She asked again he was going to close the business, and he said “maybe” and hung up the telephone. Two agents were sent to the store to take pictures of the illegal activity and he was informed he would potentially be charged with a gross misdemeanor,

Customers learned about the Sunday sale through e-mails. Surdyk’s, the family-owned liquor store in northeast Minneapolis, issued a social-media blast saying “Open Today,” followed by a short message that the store would be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We just decided to open up,” Surdyk told the Star Tribune on that day. “We’re here, we’re busy, it’s great. People are happy to be here.”

Surdyk did not consult with any authorities before opting to open his store. It was a decision that he claimed was in line with his family’s tradition, dating to a 50-year-old state law that permitted stores to offer discounts on liquor for the first time.

“My father was the first one to discount liquor way back in the 1960s, and he didn’t wait till July to do it,” Surdyk said.