Surdyk's Liquor and Cheese Shop must pay a $2,000 fine and will have its liquor license suspended for 30 days in July, the city of Minneapolis ruled Monday.

Owner Jim Surdyk opened his doors for business on Sunday even though the repeal of the state's 159-year-old ban on Sunday liquor sales won't go into effect until July 2. The decision drew the ire of Minneapolis licensing manager Grant Wilson, who called Surdyk to tell him to close and then showed up at the liquor store Sunday afternoon, to no effect.

In a letter Monday, Wilson said Surdyk "knowingly and intentionally refused to abide by a lawful notice and order to cease such illegal sales," and ordered the 30-day suspension of Surdyk's license to sell alcohol and the fine.

Wilson said Surdyk could argue against the proposed sanctions to the city's Community Development and Regulatory Services committee.

If Surdyk denies that he sold alcohol on Sunday, which would be difficult at this point, he has a right to an administrative hearing.

Surdyk could not immediately be reached for comment, and Wilson declined a request for an interview.

Surdyk's is a northeast Minneapolis institution founded in 1934 by Surdyk's grandfather, Polish immigrant Joseph Surdyk.

Twitter: @adambelz