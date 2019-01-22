Gophers Football

StarTribune
Gophers DT Silver leaves program because of medical reason
By Randy Johnson
January 22, 2019 — 9:14pm

 

 

Gophers defensive tackle Royal Silver (97), who started six games in 2018, has left the program because of medical reason, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Tuesday night.

Silver, a fifth-year senior who had one year of eligibility remaining in 2019, played in 11 games, with five starts, last fall and had five tackles, including three for loss. He appeared in Minnesota’s first nine contests before missing the Purdue and Northwestern games because of an undisclosed injury. The 6-3, 300-pound, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native redshirted in 2017 after playing two seasons at Iowa Western Community College.

Silver is the second defensive tackle in the past week to leave the Gophers with a year of eligibility remaining. Last Tuesday, O.J. Smith, who was limited to six games as a starter because of a head injury, announced he would forgo his senior season in 2019 to enter the NFL draft.

The departures of Silver and Smith leave fifth-year senior Sam Renner and sophomore Jamaal Teague as the Gophers’ most-experienced defensive tackles for 2019. Renner played in all 13 games in 2018, starting two and finishing with 13 tackles. Teague had eight tackles, two for loss, in seven games as a true freshman last year.

The Gophers gained depth on their defensive line last week with the addition of Notre Dame graduate transfer Micah Dew-Treadway, who will be eligible to play his senior season this fall. Coach P.J. Fleck also addressed the defensive line in his 2019 recruiting class during the early period in December, signing four-star tackle Rashad Cheney of Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Ga.; three-star tackle Keonte Schad of Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa; and three-star tackle DeAngelo Carter of Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga. In addition, Kristian Williams, a four-star tackle from Southwind High School in Memphis, has verbally committed to the Gophers but is scheduled to make an official visit to Oregon this weekend.

Earlier Tuesday, Fleck announced on Twitter that quarterback Zack Annexstad and defensive back Jordan Howden, both true freshmen walk-ons who started parts of last season, have received scholarships.

Also, three walk-ons who played little or none last year are no longer with the program: redshirt freshman defensive back Jack Leius, who did not play last season and has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal; redshirt freshman kicker John Mack, who kicked off one time; and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Yale Van Dyne, who did not see game action.

Gophers hire Oregon's Rod Chance as cornerbacks coach
By Randy Johnson
January 21, 2019 — 10:54am

 

 

The Gophers have hired Rod Chance, a defensive analyst for Oregon, as their cornerbacks coach, coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday.

Chance spent the 2018 season with the Ducks after spending the previous two seasons as defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach at FCS-level Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds won the Big Sky Conference title in 2017 and advanced to the FCS playoffs before losing to Weber State in the first round. Chance’s defense intercepted 15 passes, forced eight fumbles and had 21 sacks and 77 tackles for loss season.

Chance, who was a defensive back at Rhode Island, also worked as a defensive quality control coach at Vanderbilt from 2012-15 and cornerbacks coach at his alma mater. He was an assistant coach at Alpharetta (Ga.) High School for four years.

Chance fills an opening created last week when defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae left to become a defensive assistant coach at West Virginia, his alma mater.

Along with the hiring of Chance, the Gophers also revealed that former Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak, who was hired by the Gophers in December as a defensive assistant, will coach Minnesota’s safeties.

