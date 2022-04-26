The Gophers football program on Monday night received a verbal commitment from Pierce Walsh, a tight end from Benet Academy in Lisle, Ill., who announced on Twitter that he'll join Minnesota's recruiting Class of 2023.

Walsh, 6-4 and 215 pounds, is a three-star recruit as rated by the 247Sports composite of major national recruiting rankings. He is the 20th-ranked player in Illinois and the 51st-ranked tight end in the 2023 class. Walsh received scholarship offers from 11 other FBS schools, including Rutgers of the Big Ten and Air Force, Army and Navy, plus seven Mid-American Conference schools. He visited the Minnesota campus in early April.

Walsh is the fifth player to commit to the Gophers' Class of 2023.