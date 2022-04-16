The Gophers football program on Friday night received a verbal commitment from Zaquan Bryan, a cornerback from Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Ga., for their recruiting Class of 2023. Bryan, 5-11 and 180 pounds, is a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports' composite of major national recruiting services.

Bryan, who announced his commitment on Twitter, chose the Gophers over eight other FBS schools that had offered him a scholarship, including North Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Army. He is the 46th-ranked recruit in Georgia and the 52nd-ranked cornerback nationally by 247Sports in the 2023 class.

Bryan, an all-state honoree by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, plays both defensive back and wide receiver in high school. He helped lead Benedictine to the Class 4A state championship last fall, catching 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the title game. On defense, Bryan had 51 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups in 2021.

Bryan is the fourth player to commit to the Gophers for the 2023 class, joining offensive linemen Jerome Williams of Osseo and Reese Tripp of Kasson-Mantorville, and running back Darius Taylor of Walled Lake, Mich.