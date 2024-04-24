Oregon transfer Brennan Rigsby, who visited the Gophers men's basketball team this week, announced his commitment Wednesday to play for the U.

"I felt like just how the whole coaching staff is connected and the players all have the right mindset and one goal we're trying to get to made it the right fit," Rigsby told the Star Tribune. "They have a lot of confidence in me and what role I can play for them."

The 6-3, 185-pound Colorado native averaged 6.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 35% from three-point range with the Ducks. He started 13 games and scored a season-high 19 points in a Dec. 2 win vs. Michigan.

Rigsby, who has a vertical jump of more than 40 inches, played in 21 games and averaged 18 minutes for the Ducks in 2022-23 after starting his career in junior college. He committed to the Gophers coaches on Tuesday after his visit. He led Northwest Florida State College to the National Junior College Athletic Association title in 2022.

The Gophers now have three guards for the 2024-25 season, including returning starter Mike Mitchell Jr. and incoming freshman Isaac Asuma.

Johnson and his staff are still seeking to add to the Gophers backcourt in the transfer portal, especially after Big Ten assist leader and starting point guard Elijah Hawkins entered the portal Monday.



