A St. Olaf College student-athlete was speeding in the wrong lane on a Chicago street last weekend, when he crashed into a driver who was trying to elude police and killed the fleeing motorist, according to prosecutors.

Kendall Sprouts, a freshman wide receiver on the football team, was charged with reckless homicide in connection with the multi-vehicle collision on Nov. 20 on S. Michigan Avenue that killed Keyshawn J. Gray, 22, and injured four others along with himself.

Sprouts was booked into jail that night in lieu of $20,000 bail and subsequently released ahead of a Dec. 12 court date. Messages were left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Sprout's St. Olaf football online biography says the physics major at the private in Northfield collageplayed four seasons at Chicago Morgan Park High School and made all-conference. He also was a member of the National Honor Society.

According to an account of the crash that prosecutors submitted for a bond hearing on Wednesday:

Shortly before 8. p.m., police were conducting a traffic stop of Gray's car on southbound Michigan Avenue in the South Loop. As officers approached the car, Gray made a U-turn and cut in front of an SUV heading north.

At the same moment, Sprouts was driving at 75 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone on southbound Michigan Avenue, crossed into the wrong lane in an attempt to pass the stopped police vehicle, narrowly missing the officer on foot, and struck Gray's fleeing vehicle.

Sprouts also hit the northbound SUV and several parked vehicles. Gray's car came to rest on its passenger side, while Sprouts' car and the SUV were severely damaged.

Emergency medical personnel took Gray to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was hospitalized with broken ribs, a fractured jaw and bleeding on the brain.

Suffering minor injuries were Sprouts, a back-seat passenger in Gray's car and three people in the SUV.

A test at the hospital determined that Sprouts was not under the influence of alcohol.